Siemens contracted for SGT5-4000F gas turbines at Chinese CCGT power plant

China’s Shenzhen Energy Corp. has selected Siemens Energy to supply two 460-MW F-class gas turbine power islands for the second phase of its Fengda gas-fired plant expansion.

Siemens will deliver two sets of SGT5-4000F gas turbines, steam turbines, generators and related auxiliary equipment for the project at the combined cycle power facility. The order is part of a partnership signed by Shenzhen and Siemens two years ago.

The Fengda plant serves the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (GBA), and the new fast-starting units will help ensure the safe and stable operation of the region’s power supply system. In addition, the project will play an important role in peaking operation in the power load center, according to Siemens.

“We are very pleased to be continuing our partnership with Shenzhen Energy to help advance the decarbonization of energy production in the GBA,” Karim Amin, executive vice president of generation at Siemens Energy. “At the center of this is a spirit of cooperation with a focus on innovation, safety and reliability. By working together, we can combine our respective industry expertise to further support China’s path to a low-carbon future.”

Located in Huizhou City, Guangdong Province, the Fengda project is expected to be put into operation in 2023. When completed, the estimated annual power generation capacity will exceed 2.7 billion kWh and yet also reduce carbon emissions compared with previous output.

The Siemens SGT5-4000F gas turbines can run on natural gas, liquefied natural gas, biodiesel, condensate and other fuels. The turbine’s heat rate can reach 8,322 British thermal units per kWh and the gross efficiency is rated at 41 percent.

