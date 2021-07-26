Portland utility, tribe extend partnership at 366.8-MW Pelton Round Butte project

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs (CTWS) and Portland General Electric have entered into an agreement extending their long-standing partnership at the 366.8-MW Pelton Round Butte hydroelectric project on the Deschutes River, which is co-owned by the Tribes and PGE.

Under this agreement, PGE will continue to purchase power generated from the Tribes’ share of the project through 2040, and 100% of the emissions-free electricity generated at Pelton Round Butte will continue to come into PGE’s portfolio.

This long-term power purchase agreement is forecasted to fulfill 224 MW, or 40% of PGE’s outstanding 2025 capacity needs, with clean, reliable electricity. Pelton Round Butte is capable of increasing and decreasing output to meet customer demand and allows PGE to continue integrating renewable resources.

“Clean hydropower is an important part of our diverse resource mix, serving customers with reliable, affordable, emissions-free electricity,” said Maria Pope, PGE’s president and chief executive officer.

The Pelton Round Butte hydroelectric project was completed in 1964 and includes three dams situated along a 20-mile stretch in the Deschutes River Canyon.

In addition to entering into this new PPA, CTWS also announced its intention to increase its ownership share in Pelton Round Butte from 33% to 49%. The Tribes became co-owners of the Pelton and Round Butte facilities in 2001 through an agreement that provided CTWS with an additional opportunity to purchase a greater share of the project in 2021.

“Our longstanding relationship with this resource is something that is very important to our current tribal membership and to future generations,” said Jim Manion, general manager of Warm Springs Power and Water Enterprises. “We will continue to be good stewards of this precious resource that we have the responsibility of co-managing.”

PGE is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Ore., that serves about 900,000 customers in 51 cities. PGE owns 16 generation plants across Oregon and other Northwestern states.

CTWS is based in Central Oregon and has a membership of over 5,000 Tribal members from the Warm Springs, Wasco and Paiute tribes.