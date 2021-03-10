Siemens contracted to bring turbine efficiency package to 800-MW Singapore power plant

PacificLight Power has picked Siemens Energy to bring its first Advanced Turbine Efficiency Package (ATEP) to its Jurong Island gas-fired power plant.

Siemens Energy has designed new hot gas path parts using cutting-edge turbine technology to advance the turbine efficiency package. The advanced profiling and aero features, more efficient internal cooling and sealing, optimized stage loading, materials and manufacturing methods of the turbine promises to deliver higher operational efficiency, hence significantly reducing carbon emissions, according to the company.

The Advanced Turbine Efficiency Package is derived from Siemens Energy’s continuous development of gas turbine enhancements and is modeled on the SGT5-4000F gas turbine with a total fleet size of more than 300 units worldwide.

Once implemented at PacificLight Power’s 800MW plant in Singapore, the gas turbines are set to reinforce the power plant’s presence as one of the most efficient gas-fired power plants in Asia.

The improved efficiency and reduction in carbon emissions from ATEP equate to 18,100 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year.

PacificLight Power has also signed a long-term service agreement for the maintenance and operation of the power plant with Siemens Energy.

The project marks a significant step towards the decarbonization of Singapore’s energy system.

PacificLight Power has received a Genco Energy Efficiency Grant from the Energy Market Authority of Singapore to co-fund this power generation, energy efficiency project.

The project will be implemented in four stages to be completed in 2024.

PacificLight Power Pte Ltd CEO Yu Tat Ming, said: “PacificLight is committed to continual improvement to raise its plant efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint through innovation. The adoption of ATEP is the first of its kind in this region and will reinforce PacificLight’s position as one of the most efficient gas-fired power plants in Asia. The ATEP, together with the comprehensive suite of energy efficiency improvements that we have implemented since commencing operations, will reduce our annual carbon emissions by over 40,000 tonnes per annum, equivalent to supplying carbon-free electricity to over 20,000 Singapore households.”

