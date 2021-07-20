S&B Engineering broadening power sector EPC reach with Bibb acquisition

Houston-based engineering, procurement and construction firm S&B Engineers and Constructors has acquired majority ownership of a Kansas City, Mo.-based EPC and architectural company.

S&B’s acquisition of Bibb Engineers, Architects and Constructors extends its EPC reach in key markets and geographies, the buyer said. Both companies have helped design, engineer and build energy industry projects, with S&B leading gas pipeline and infrastructure efforts, among others, and Bibb focused on generation plants, including an industrial combined heat and power facility in Alabama, biomass energy project in Texas and repowering of a gas-fired combined cycle plant in Pennsylvania (pictured).

“Acquiring Bibb and broadening S&B’s portfolio are the right steps for S&B to meet the power market demands,” said David Taylor, COO of S&B. “We look forward to this new chapter in our company’s history as we continue to deliver projects with even greater certainty—safely, on time and within budget.”

Bibb’s 40-member team, located in Kansas City, Missouri, will join S&B. Established in 2003 by founder Bob Bibb, the company has grown into services for power and industrial sectors, while also adding work on alternative fuels and manufacturing facilities.

“This is the best move for Bibb, enabling us to continue to grow as part of a larger company with enhanced resources and expertise to serve our clients better,” said Bob Bibb, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bibb. He will stay involved in the organization as a minority owner.

The transaction details will remain undisclosed.