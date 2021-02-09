NRC approves 14-MW uprate at all three Duke Oconee nuclear reactor units

Duke Energy will increase the reactor capacity at its Oconee Nuclear Station by about 42 MW.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved the power uprate request for Units 1, 2 and 3 at Oconee in South Carolina. Duke will boost each reactor’s heat output and power uprate in a phased approach based on refueling schedules.

Unit 1 currently has a capacity of about 909 MW, while Units 2 and 3 top out at close to 919 and 922 MW, respectively. Each unit would gain approximately 14 MW, according to the report.

The NRC’s safety evaluation of the plant’s proposed power uprate focused on several areas, including the nuclear steam supply systems, instrumentation and control systems, electrical systems, accident evaluations, radiological consequences, fire protection, operations and training, testing, and technical specification changes. The NRC published a Federal Register notice regarding the Oconee power uprate application in June 2020.

Oconee Units 1-3 were all built and commissioned between 1973 and 1974. Babcock & Wilcox supplied the pressurized water reactors.

The plant’s annual net generation output averages around 22,000 GWh per year, according to reports. Its operating licenses expire in the 2030s.

