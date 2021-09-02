GE, FieldCore complete turbine upgrades at Greek gas-fired power plant

The modernization project to upgrade power generation assets at the Thessaloniki combined cycle gas turbine plant in Greece is completed and will elevate capacity by 20 MW, according to project leader GE.

GE detailed the work for Thessaloniki plant owner ELPEDISON SA, upgrading its 9F.03 gas-fired turbine and a Franco Tosi-supplied steam turbine. That equipment and installed digital solutions will cut startup costs by about 10 percent, in addition to the power capacity increase, according to the company.

“A number of factors drive the growth of the energy sector of Greece; primarily, the required improvement of the energy mix, the liberalization of the electricity and natural gas markets as well as the efforts to improve energy efficiency and reduce the costs and infrastructure development,” said Silvio Jean, Director of ELPEDISON Power Generation. “As the first independent energy producer in Greece, it is important for us to increase our competitiveness in the power segment by extending the life of our plants and providing the best service to our users. By using the latest GE technology, we will also significantly lower emissions, by improving our heat rate by almost 2 percent and lower our minimum load, reducing our cost’s structure and providing value to the environment and to our clients.”

GE installed its DLN 2.6+ combustor system, OpFlex software and Advanced Gas Path technology on the 9F gas turbine. The Franco Tosi steam turbine was upgraded with replacement of its HP/IP rotor with a new configuration. These engineering enhancements will reduce the impact of degradation that naturally occurs with time on the rotor components and improve their lifespan, GE said in its release.

“Pursuing initiatives that support sustainable increases in efficiency and increasing the share of natural gas and renewable energy in the energy mix would contribute to the country’s energy transition goals” said Steven Miller, Services Leader for GE Gas Power Europe. “With this project, the Thessaloniki Power Plant will see an increase in power output and flexibility, improved efficiency, extended asset lifetime as well as significant savings on fuel costs in line with the energy sector reform that Greece is currently implementing.”

The project was completed during a gas turbine major overhaul by FieldCore, the field services execution team owned by GE. Since the project unfolded during the COVID-19 pandemic, engineers from GE and FieldCore worked in close cooperation with ELPEDISON to implement safety measures in the work.

The original 400-MW capacity Thessaloniki gas-fired facility was completed in 2006.