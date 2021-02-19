Sensing the light: Monday webcast puts focus on the grid disrupted

By Rod Walton, Power Engineering content director

As if there was any doubt previously, the last few weeks of frigid weather has exposed the power grid as vulnerable and unprepared for the future of endless possibilities.

Everything from wildfires to polar vortices to heat waves and hurricanes are the norm more than the exception. Throw in the added challenge of distributed and intermittent weather-dependent energy resources such as solar and wind, and the case for greater situational awareness is stronger than ever.

The panel discussion will feature Kristen Barbato, CEO of energy strategy firm Build Edison, and Micatu President and CEO Michael Oshetski. Amanda Freick, a career engineer and vice president of North American sales for Micatu, will moderate the discussion.

Micatu’s motto is “Measuring the Future.” Beyond its own offerings, the company’s leaders envision a grid future which cries out for eyes on the ground, eyes in the sky, eyes all along the line. A grid which used to simply be a one-way highway bringing electricity from the power plant to the people now has elevated, bi-directional challenges to incorporate wind farms, rooftop solar PV, battery storage and the growing electrification of the transportation sector.

“Building a smarter, safer, more resilient grid that is ready for renewables starts and ends with real-time data, from more places on the distribution system,” reads the primer on the “Grid Disrupted” webcast. “Enter non-conductive, highly accurate optical grid sensors — a new game changing technology that meets these new safety and data standards without introducing fire hazards.”

Barbato is a 25-year veteran of the industry, having worked for ConEdison and New York Power Authority. She founded Build Edison as a vehicle to help clean tech companies develop strategies for growth.

Micatu, meanwhile, has worked with major utilities in New York and beyond to assist them in better controlling operations and incorporate distributed energy more efficiently. Oshetski founded the company to develop its optical sensing technology.

Earlier this month, Micatu announced a $10 million investment led by private equity company WAVE Equity Partners. The financing will support global expansion and ongoing deployment of Micatu’s optical sensing platform for industrial and utility grid measurement solutions.

“Our nation’s electric grid is being disrupted daily by the increasing use of renewables, and optical sensing is the best solution for averting a crisis,” said Oshetski. “WAVE’s investment allows us to build out Micatu’s manufacturing scale to satisfy the growing global demand of a broad range of utility customers, who need our safe, reliable, precise grid data sensors.”

