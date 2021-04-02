POWERGRID webcast: Customer Care: The New Reality is a Merged Reality

SPONSORS:

April 14, 2021 at 2 PM EDT / 1 PM CDT / 11 AM PDT / 7 PM GMT

DURATION:1 Hour.

Certificate of Attendance (CEU) will be offered.

PRESENTED BY:Scott Lowes, Construction Supervisor/SME, FortisBC

Duncan Long, Senior Product Manager, Clevest, an IFS company

The global pandemic has forced many industries to transform at a faster pace than ever before. From virtual meetings and events, to remote working. Utilities are no exception. With new safety and health regulations in place to protect workers and communities, utilities must pivot to a new work model while maintaining services and keeping costs down. Merged reality, a mixing of real and virtual worlds, offers a compelling platform for customer and employee engagement.

Imagine if you could attend home visits virtually, guiding a customer through trouble-shooting procedures and other activities while in a separate location? A virtual tech site visit guarantees compliance with health guidelines, ensuring wellness protocols are not compromised. Customers will no longer be forced to wait until a technician can attend their location, instead appointments can be scheduled more quickly for faster resolution. Utilities will be able to reduce truck rolls and other hard costs associated with site visits, for greater efficiencies and a smaller carbon footprint.

Merged reality isn't a glimpse into the future, it's happening today. FortisBC is using this new technology to interact with customers virtually across its operation, and will discuss this fascinating technology and how it can transform your customer service model.

Presented By:

SCOTT LOWES

CONSTRUCTION SUPERVISOR/SME, FORTISBC

Scott Lowes has over 14 years’ experience at FortisBC, including roles as Customer Service Manager and LNG Plant Operator, and his current role as Construction Supervisor. Scott is a subject matter expert (SME) in FortisBC’s virtual site visit program, and is also an instructor at the utility.

DUNCAN LONG

SENIOR PRODUCT MANAGER, CLEVEST, AN IFS COMPANY

Duncan has over 10 years’ experience working with utilities and municipalities delivering, developing, and casting the vision for software mobility solutions. On the more technical side, he specializes in Mobile GIS and configuration of web service integrations – enabling utilities to link their systems, creating more coherent and compelling solutions across the enterprise. On the business side, he helps advance the short- and long-term vision for smart city initiatives.

Sponsored By: Clevest, an IFS Company

The Complete Solution for Utilities

Clevest has a proven record in enabling energy and water utility companies to transform not only in the way they differentiate through service, but also in how they achieve greater uptime and improve worker and community safety. We’ve spent decades working exclusively with energy and water utility companies, and have helped develop and define best practices in this space. This is reflected in their 250+ interfaces and integrations built for utilities – working closely with a variety of third-party systems including CIS, EAM, OMS, GIS, AMI, 811, and others.

Now as a combined entity with IFS, they are proud to offer utilities the most technically advanced and complete service solutions available, covering all your mobile workforce management, enterprise asset management, and field service management needs. This gives you the unique ability to digitize core processes across all the use cases that matter most to your organization.

