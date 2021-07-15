Power plant valve firm NYNE merging with Emerson lifecycle services unit

Power plant operations and maintenance firm NYNE is merging its mechanical services division with a unit of Emerson.

The combination of NYNE, a valve repair and services firm, with Emerson’s final control lifecycle services unit began earlier this month. It is projected to be completed by January.

The merger will allow NYNE Mechanical to expand its Bangor, Maine operations. The company also will integrate Emerson’s shops in Auburn, Maine, Albany and Rochester, New York.

The shops involved will continue to be part of the North American Emerson Impact Partner network of over 170 service centers.

With OEM-certified technicians, an integrated quality program, and a 5S aligned safety program the combined entity is capable of servicing all brand assets including: control valves, pressure relief valves, isolation valves, MOV diagnostics and preventive maintenance, actuation, and associated machining.