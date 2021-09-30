Japanese CCGT plant adopting Mitsubishi Power digital solutions, JAC-series turbines

Japan power generator Tohoku Electric Power Co. has selected Mitsubishi Power’s digital solutions suite for its combined cycle gas turbine plant currently under construction.

Mitsubishi Power is contracted to deliver its TOMONI digital tools for Unit 1 of the Joetsu Thermal Power Station in Joetsu city, Niigate Prefecture. The 572-MW CCGT plant is scheduled to begin operations in December 2022.

The TOMONI digital suite will function within controls and monitoring for Mitsubishi Power’s JAC series gas-fired turbines being installed in the heart of the Joetsu plant. The JAC turbines are installed and could begin trial runs by March 2022, according to the company.

The digital solutions applied to this project allow the various services to be used via cloud computing accessible from the customer’s computer, Mitsubishi Power noted. The Joetsu Thermal Power Station Unit 1 will utilize many TOMONI data analysis applications to support operations and maintenance (O&M), optimizing plant efficiency and equipment inspections, which will help to reduce CO 2 emissions, thus reducing plant maintenance and operation costs.

Mitsubishi Power tested the TOMONI digital solutions at its T-Point 2 power plant R&D facility in Takasago.

The Joetsu complex originally was planned as a liquefied natural gas power station joint venture between Chubu Electric and Tohoku Electric. A few years later, the Chubu operations were transferred to JERA, while Tohoku continued its side of the project.

