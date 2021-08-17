Doosan Heavy makes inroads into China nuclear market with anti-seismic protection contracts

South Korea-based energy infrastructure firm Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction (DHIC) is supplying instrumentation and control technologies for two nuclear power plants in China.

DHIC signed the contract with China Techenergy Co. (CTEC), a subsidiary of state-owned energy company CGN. The company will deliver an industrial anti-seismic protection system for the Tianwan units 7 and 8, located on the coast of Jiangsu Province in eastern China.

Completion of the contract is expected by 2024. The Tianwan deal follows an agreement with CTEC to supply the anti-seismic protection system to China’s Xudapu nuclear units 3 and 4 earlier this year.

Kiyong Na, CEO of Doosan Heavy’s Nuclear Business Group said, “We were able to establish a trustful relationship with our customer with proven technology based on abundant experiences and track record in the domestic nuclear market,” Kiyong Na, CEO of Doosan Heavy’s Nuclear Business Group, said in a statement. “We will commit to successfully carry out Xudapu units 3 & 4 and Tianwan units 7 & 8 projects with CTEC as the general contractor, and at the same time continue to pursue new opportunities to participate in overseas nuclear power plant markets.”

Tianwan currently has six operation units with 7 and 8 going into construction. Completion and commissioning is expected by 2027.

If completed and operational, the nuclear power plant would be the world’s largest with a generating capacity of more than 8 GW, according to reports.

Xudapu is another China nuclear project planned for completion and operation later this decade.