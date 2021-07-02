Extreme weather, demand challenges inspires EPRI, utilities to partner on developing resource adequacy responses

The Electric Power Research Institute, backed by a host of utilities and other industry leaders, is launching a new initiative focused on electricity resource adequacy in the face of extreme weather and other hazards.

The project brings EPRI together with grid operators, utilities, researchers and other stakeholders across the electric power industry to accelerate ways to evolve resource adequacy (RA) processes and tools. Utilities are decarbonizing their generation mixes, but weather events such as Winter Storm Uri, wildfires and summer extremes are putting historic challenges on the ability to meet peak demand.

“Utilities are transforming with their foot on the accelerator,” said EPRI President and CEO Arshad Mansoor. “In markets around the world, the power sector is reshaping energy systems while responding to emerging challenges. Serving tomorrow’s energy customer means anticipating and preparing for high-impact events when, where, and how they may occur. Through this initiative, EPRI is leading industry-level collaboration to understand and overcome power supply challenges before they happen.”

Utilities which are supporting EPRI in the effort include Duke Energy, New York Power Authority, American Electric Power, Ameren, Con Edison and Hawaiian Electric Co.

The expanding presence of variable renewable generation such as solar, wind and other low-carbon resources and technologies including energy storage and accelerating electrification of end-uses means the existing power infrastructure must adapt to and support new dynamics of energy generation and consumption. This new dynamic must be managed in the context of more frequent and severe storms and other weather impacts, the EPRI statement pointed out.

The initiative is focused on four key areas: 1) developing metrics, criteria and scenarios to assess risk and guide investment decisions; 2) create models and data on how system resources perform under all operating conditions; 3) accelerate development of RA assessment tools to advance new solutions; and 4) demonstrate the value of new approaches through “real world” applications.

“Reliably meeting electricity needs 24/7 is increasingly important as electrification expands, becoming even more vital to the nearly 400 million people we serve in North America,” said Mark Lauby, senior vice president and chief engineer at the North American Electric Reliability Corporation. “Through our collaboration with EPRI and other industry leaders, we are preparing for the transformation of the grid to ensure that resilience is sustained and improved, as the grid becomes more decarbonized, decentralized and digitized.”

The project will continuously build its coalition of participants and is expected to continue through the first quarter of 2023.