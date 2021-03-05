Evergy chooses BurnsMac’s 1898-developed asset software for distribution, capital projects

Kansas City-based utility Evergy will use an asset investment planning software developed by a wing of EPC firm Burns & McDonnel to evaluate its electricity distribution system and capital projects.

Evergy, with a service territory covering portions of Kansas and Missouri, will utilize AssetLens as a tool for its capital planning and asset assessment purposes. The AssetLens software was developed by 1898 & Co., started by fellow KC-based firm Burns & McDonnell.

“We have enjoyed a great relationship with Evergy over the years and they continue to be a valuable business partner for 1898 & Co.,” says Chris Underwood, 1898 & Co. vice president. “Evergy’s purchase of AssetLens is an important step in their journey toward becoming a digital utility, with potential to transform how they manage and prioritize investment in their increasingly complex electrical distribution system.”

AssetLens collects and cleanses data about the condition of a company’s critical assets, applies proprietary algorithms, and automates an investment plan of capital projects with business justification. This allows the company to make proactive, data-driven decisions that provide the most value to its customers.

Evergy piloted the software in early 2020, and upon seeing its value purchased a software license for its entire distribution system. 1898 & Co. will also execute implementation and configuration as well as ongoing support, hosting and maintenance. Project scoping and timing updates will allow Evergy to maintain up-to-date information on its assets and projects to drive ongoing value from AssetLens year after year.

Evergy was created with the merger of Kansas City Power & Light and Westar Energy several years ago. Its delivery system includes more than 52,000 miles of distribution and 13,000 miles of transmission lines.