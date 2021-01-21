EPC vet King hired to lead Black & Veatch’s conventional power services biz

Black & Veatch has named a longtime power industry engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) veteran to help lead the services unit of its global power plant line of business.

Garry King will be Kansas City, Mo.-based EPC firm Black & Veatch’s senior vice president of global services for the company’s global conventional generation business line. With 28 years of experience in power generation engineering and construction, most of that at Worley (WorleyParsons), King will guide the effort to engage and serve the potential $3 trillion global market for power infrastructure investment.

“Across their power generation portfolio, clients today are calling for a full range of services to both new and existing assets and must focus on keeping these assets running smoothly and profitably,” said Jim Doull, executive vice president for Black & Veatch’s global conventional generation business. “Garry’s proven leadership skills advance our efforts as we work to help clients develop long-term plans that meet continued demand for safe, reliable and cost-effective power while driving their sustainability goals.”

Capital expenditures require services and resources including owner’s engineering, detailed design and planning, all contributing to a growing demand for talent. At the same time, North American utilities spent roughly $24 billion on maintenance in 2019, the latest year available. That investment, up from $18 billion in 2010, reflects a 32% growth during the decade of the 2010s, further pointing to demand in the market.

Before joining Black & Veatch, King spent 26 years in various leadership positions with Worley (formerly known as WorleyParsons), in roles that spanned engineering, construction, operations, systems management and project management. His background includes power operations, new energy developments, chemicals and oil and gas.

“Owners of centralized power generation sources must reduce risk and optimize performance with operational, financial and sustainability needs in mind,” said King. “Black & Veatch has the comprehensive range of service expertise, from planning through construction and optimization, to offer innovative solutions in what continues to be a rapidly changing market.”

King earned a Master’s of Business Administration from Rice University and a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Texas A&M University. He is based in Houston.



