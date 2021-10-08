Electric Utility Chemistry Workshop returning live June 2022 in Illinois

The Electric Utility Chemistry Workshop is returning to an in-person event next June.

For forty years prior to the COVID pandemic, the annual Electric Utility Chemistry Workshop (EUCW) sponsored papers and presentations from world-class experts that provided practical information to power plant chemists, engineers, and operators. Topics ranged from high-pressure steam generation chemistry to cooling water treatment to multiple environmental issues, and many others.

EUCW will return to an in-person format from June 7-9, 2022 in Champaign, Illinois. Information is available at the EUCW website, www.conferences.illinois.edu/eucw.

Beyond the return of the in-person event, we plan to formally announce at the 2022 workshop the expansion of the technical papers and presentations to topics covering co-generation and industrial steam generation. Included in, but not limited to, these industries are refineries, pharmaceutical plants, steel mills, petrochemical producers, pulp and paper plants, college campuses, medical facilities, and district heating/cooling plants.

Steam generation, cooling water, and environmental chemistry issues are equally as important, and often more complex, at these facilities, as at dedicated power plants. And, of course, all industries are facing challenges to reduce carbon emissions, where improvements in steam generation efficiency will play a major role.

Even though the formal announcement will not be made until next year’s workshop, papers covering co-generation topics are already being developed for the 2022 conference.