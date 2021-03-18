Burns & McDonnell taking EPC reins for BPA power projects in three states

Western U.S. electricity provider Bonneville Power Administration has selected Kansas City, Mo.-based Burns & McDonnell to handle engineering, architectural, environmental, permitting and construction services for the federal agency’s planned power system projects over the next five years.

BPA is investing in projects around new-build substations, site expansions, transmission lines and brownfield substation upgrades in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Burns & McDonnell will partner with subcontractor MYR Group for electrical construction services.

The engineering, procurement and construction firm has done more than 500 projects in the region, including work for BPA.

“We are honored to continue our partnership with BPA to help them upgrade systems,” says Mark Lichtwardt, senior vice president and general manager for Burns & McDonnell in Denver, Colorado, and the Pacific Northwest. “From environmental services to construction, we’re looking forward to providing one-stop-shop services improving BPA’s energy infrastructure.”

As part of providing program management services and supporting technical efforts, Burns & McDonnell will coordinate project planning, design and construction services throughout all stages of the power projects. The five-year contract was awarded in December, with projects running simultaneously until anticipated completion in 2025.

Burns & McDonnell has completed $30 billion of capital spend in program management services in the past 10 years, implementing an integrated and phased approach for many of the projects. Burns & McDonnell has office locations around the world, including in Portland, Oregon; Vancouver, Washington; and Seattle.

BPA is one of the nation’s biggest hydropower producers. See our coverage of hydroelectric projects

Subscribe to PE’s free, weekly newsletter