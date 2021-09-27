Burns & McDonnell adopting AR, AI digital offering for EPC project clients

Power sector engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Burns & McDonnell announced it is partnering with a utility-supported workforce digital tools provider for project clients in the field.

Burns & McDonnell and Librestream will collaborate to implement the latter’s augmented reality (AR) and knowledge capture platform Onsight. The collaboration is to support training, technology management and integration of Libresteam’s offerings for Burns & McDonnell’s EPC clients which could include conventional and renewable power plant projects.

Among the targeted benefits for Burns & McDonnell clients could include tools to connect troubleshooting calls from the field with team members working remotely or in the office, as well as data gathering, knowledge capture and workflow management, according to the companies.

“We are excited to partner with Librestream and its technical excellence to enable our clients to access critical information and more rapidly resolve issues in the field,” says Matt Olson, vice president and managing director of the Networks, Integration & Automation Group at Burns & McDonnell. “The integrated experience that captures and shares knowledge across project teams offers advantages in design accuracy, safety and efficiency while creating multiple benefits — both individually and collectively — through each project phase.”

Evergy Ventures, a non-regulated subsidiary of Kansas-Missouri investor-owned utility, Evergy, made a strategic investment in Librestream to accelerate digital transformation within the energy sector. Through its research, Evergy Ventures identified Librestream as the top provider of remote expert and knowledge management tools. Evergy Ventures is supporting Librestream with strategic guidance and helping develop key relationships with utility innovators.

“This is an incredibly transformative time in the energy industry, and it is great to see Burns & McDonnell, one of our trusted partners in our hometown of Kansas City, partnering with Librestream to continue to advance the digital workforce,” says Dennis Odell, vice president of Evergy Ventures.

Librestream’s Onsight platform enables workforce transformation through industrial use cases, powering the workforce of the future by combining AR, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) data visualization, as well as enabling automated on-the-job training, reducing cognitive load and driving operational insights.