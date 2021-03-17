Veil first woman to lead NRC’s reactor regulatory office

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has named the first African American and woman to run the NRC’s office overseeing reactor regulation.

Andrea Veil is the new director of the Office of Nuclear Reactor Regulation, a role she filled on an acting basis for the past two months. She has responsibility for oversight of the nation’s nuclear power reactors and fulfilling the commission’s reactor safety mission.

“Andrea is a remarkably talented leader who has earned this important position directing our agency’s regulatory program. She has established an impressive record of respect and accomplishment during her career with the NRC,” said NRC Commissioner Chair Christopher T. Hanson. “I am fully confident in her skills as a leader, an innovator and a champion who will ensure that nuclear power plants continue to operate safely and new technologies are safely regulated.”

Veil joined the NRC in 1992 as an intern and has held a wide range of key management and leadership positions, including Deputy Office Director, Office of Nuclear Regulatory Research; and NRR Deputy Office Director for Engineering. She also served as Acting Assistant for Operations to the Executive Director for Operations and as Executive Director for the Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards.

In addition, Veil completed a Congressional Fellowship on Capitol Hill.

Before joining the NRC, Andrea worked for Dow Chemical Company in Midland, Mich., and Detroit

Edison, Engineering Division in Warren, Mich. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in

materials science and engineering from Northwestern University. She is also a graduate of the NRC’s

SES Candidate Development Program