SNC-Lavalin’s Candu Energy gains service extension at 6.4-GW Bruce nuclear plant in Canada

Canadian nuclear power operator Bruce Power has extended the contracts by Candu Energy to service its generating station on the shores of Lake Huron.

Candu, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has existing contracts to provide fuel channel inspections and tooling maintenance and refurbhisment in support of their reactor inspection and maintenance work. The deal extends these contracts by one year.

Three fuel channel inspection outages will be conducted as part of the Bruce station’s regular outage schedule this year. This contract is within SNCL Engineering Services.

Subscribe to PE’s free, weekly newsletter for more stories like this

See our full and continuing coverage of the nuclear power industry

“SNC-Lavalin looks forward to the renewed opportunity with Bruce Power and supporting its continued safe operation of CANDU units by performing inspections to meet the regulatory codes and standards,” said Sandy Taylor, President, Nuclear, SNC-Lavalin. “SNC-Lavalin bolsters a strong team of non-destructive evaluation (NDE) specialists, technicians, engineers, designers, programmers and software developers which uniquely positions itself to execute these complex projects as a one-stop-shop for all reactor inspection and reactor maintenance needs. This award demonstrates the continued strength of our nuclear business, where we have long-term clients and partnerships, and our innovative services and technologies have many opportunities for growth.”

The Bruce Power fuel channel inspections have been performed using the Bruce Reactor Inspection and Maintenance System – Advanced Non-Destructive Examination (BRIMS-ANDE System) for over five years.

Bruce Power is the license operator of the eight-unit Bruce Generating Station, which produces close to 50 TWh of electricity annually. The overall capacity is more than 6,400 MW, according reports, and is nearly a third of the electricity used on the Ontario power grid.

It is ranked as one of the two largest nuclear power plants in the world.