Saved by the bill: Exelon now planning $300M in capital works for Illinois nuclear plants

Exelon Corp. is not only keeping two of its longtime Illinois nuclear plants operating because of new legislative support, but also planning nine financial digits’ worth of investment in the projects.

The company’s Generation division had threatened to close the Byron and Dresden nuclear power stations because they were uneconomical to run in competition with subsidized renewable energy and less expensive gas-fired capacity. However, a $700 million energy deal reached and passed by the Illinois state leaders and governor gave both reactor stations new leases on life.

Exelon Generation announced Wednesday it is now planning more than $300 million in capital projects for the Byron and Dresden facilities over the next five years. The company also expects to fill 650 vacant positions statewide.

The Byron Station, only recently fated to close sometime this month, now is in a refueling outage for Unit 1. The Exelon nuclear plants generate close to two-thirds of the state’s carbon-free electricity, according to reports.

“With this landmark legislation in place, we are moving quickly to restaff and refuel all of our nuclear plants for 24/7 operation, producing carbon-free, baseload electricity for more than 10 million homes and businesses,” said Dave Rhoades, Exelon Generation’s Chief Nuclear Officer. “These plants are not only important for the clean energy they produce, but they are massive economic engines for their local communities, contributing more than $1.6 billion to Illinois’ GDP each year.”

The legislation phases out fossil fuel generation and transition to renewables by 2045. Nuclear generation is considered part of the carbon-free transition for the near term.

Opponents of the bill called it a nuclear bailout bill and noted it will cost utility customers more in rates. An earlier legislation ended up embroiled in a bribery scandal which cost another Illinois utility, FirstEnergy, some $230 million in fines.

Exelon plans to invest more than $140 million in Byron Station in the next five years on projects overhauling a main generator, replacing large transformers, upgrading a fiber optic control system and replacing various pumps, motors and piping in the plant. Most of the projects will occur during refueling outages starting next year that will include more than 1,500 electricians, pipe fitters, welders, carpenters and other tradespeople coming to Byron from across Illinois to perform the work.

“We’re incredibly pleased to see all the union contract workers at Byron Station helping the full-time employees refuel Unit 1,” said Byron Mayor John Rickard. “It would have been terrible for the environment and devastating for our community had the plant been allowed to shut down. We’re relieved the plant gets to continue supporting our community with jobs, philanthropy and tax funding for our schools and essential services, while producing clean energy at a time when clean energy is needed more than ever.”

Dresden’s Unit 2 refueling outage will occur in November, and the station has nearly $170 million in capital projects planned over the next five years, including upgrades to six feedwater heat exchange vessels, significant refurbishment of a main generator, electrical component overhauls, replacement of closed cooling piping and revamping nuclear instrumentation circuit components. As with Byron, the work on these projects will be performed during refueling outages by union personnel.

Byron was commissioned in the 1980s and generates electricity via Westinghouse pressurized water reactors. Dresden Units 2 and 3 began commercial operation in the early 1970s and utilize GE boiling water reactors.