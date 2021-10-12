Russian crews install reactor pressure vessel at Bangladesh’s first nuclear power plant

The work to complete Bangladesh’s first-ever nuclear power plant took another significant step forward this past week when the reactor pressure vessel was installed at Rooppur NPP Unit 1.

Russian-based contractor and supplier ROSATOM announced completion of the installation on Sunday. The vessel was manufactured by Russia’s AEM-Technologies.

The Rooppur project is planned by the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission. It will eventually include two units generating 1.2 GW capacity each.

The first unit work began in 2013 and is expected to be completed and operational by 2024, with Unit 2 planned for a 2024 start.

Installation of the 334-ton began more than three weeks earlier, with a polar crane moving it into design position with a tolerance of one tenth of a millimeter.

“The high qualification of the specialists and the thorough preparation ensured the performance of the works with a pinpoint precision,” Alexey Likhachev, director general of ROSATOM, said in a statement. “The unique combination of active and passive systems of the power units will ensure safe operation of the power plant and guarantee the declared level of electricity generation. The development of nuclear power industry will not only resolve the problem of energy supply in Bangladesh but will also contribute to the development of the region and enhance the living standards of the people.”

The Rooppur plant will include two VVER-1200 pressurized water-cooled reactors. The VVER model includes horizontal steam generators, hexagonal fuel assemblies and high-capacity pressurizers.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the nation will build another nuclear power plant once Rooppur is completed. The nation’s growth is pushing leaders to ensure electricity access to all of its population.