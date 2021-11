The role of small modular nuclear reactors in meeting climate goals

At the COP26 United Nations climate summit, the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins announced $25 million of funding for clean nuclear energy, called the "Nuclear Futures Package."

The goals of the program are to advance large-scale nuclear power generation, demonstrate the potential of nuclear-produced hydrogen to fuel the clean energy transition, and advance innovations and research into SMRs.

Also at COP 26, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry announced Romania's intent to build a first-of-a-kind small modular reactor plant by deploying U.S. clean energy technology.

The bipartisan infrastructure plan passed by Congress over the weekend included several provisions for nuclear research and deployment, including an order for the Dept. of Energy to develop a feasibility report for using nuclear energy to meet resilience and carbon reduction goals. The bill also authorized $6 billion of credits for nuclear energy.