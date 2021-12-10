Small Modular Reactor Market Size to grow 15% by 2030

According to a new report by Valuates Reports, the global small modular reactor market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 15.8%.

The report projects the small modular reactor market to reach $18.8 billion by 2030, up from $3.5 billion in 2020.

According to the findings, there are multiple factors driving this growth.

The research group says small modular reactors are likely to expand as the market emphasizes providing nuclear energy to small remote power grids, lowering the capital and operating costs for nuclear power facilities. Several nuclear reactor manufacturers are working on novel designs and improving the fuel economy of existing modular reactors.

According to Valuates’ findings, the growing demand for electricity, as well as the flexibility of mall modular reactors in terms of size and power output, are further fueling the market.

Governments across the world want to see SMRs fully deployed in order to lessen their reliance on fossil fuels. COVID-19 has increased the pace of market advancements by focusing more on nuclear energy technology, which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the SMR market.

According to the report,the global small modular market is likely to increase due to the comparably cheap cost and time required for building SMRs. It notes that compared to a wind or solar farm, SMR facilities take up a relatively smaller area, resulting in a small footprint.

Older generation nuclear reactors are vast in size and need a significant amount of capital and construction time. The report says nuclear reactors are challenging to deploy in areas far from power grid systems. As a result, putting up a nuclear reactor in remote areas is not practical, paving the way for the creation of smaller nuclear reactors.

The report goes on to say the Small Modular Reactor market is being driven by the increasing need for flexible power generation, along with the world’s transition from a fossil-fuel-based energy system to a net-zero-emissions one. SMRs are seen as a very promising alternative for providing both baseload and flexible operations together with renewables. They can run at high capacity while also satisfying the demand for production rate flexibility and creating energy services, ancillary services, and low-carbon co-products when SMRs and renewable energy are combined into a single energy system and connected through smart grids.

The report also notes that the United States accounted for the highest small modular reactor market share in 2020 and is also the fastest expanding region.