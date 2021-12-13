Ontario Power Generation to deploy GE Hitachi small modular reactor tech

Ontario Power Generation (OPG) has selected GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH) to supply a BWRX-300 small modular reactor (SMR) for the Darlington New Nuclear Project.

Darlington Nuclear Generating Station, based in Ontario, Canada, generates about 20% of Ontario’s electricity each day, according to OPG.

The Darlington New Nuclear site is the only site in Canada currently licensed for a new nuclear build, and could be completed as early as 2028.

Jay Wileman, President & CEO, GEH, said: “OPG is Ontario’s climate change leader and is positioned to become a world leader in SMRs. Together, this partnership will bring jobs and economic benefits to Durham Region, Ontario and Canada, and potential global export of this technology.”

According to GE, the BWRX-300 produces no carbon during operation and has been designed for lower construction and operating costs compared to traditional nuclear technologies. Furthermore, the BWRX-300 leverages a combination of a new, patented safety breakthrough, proven components, the licensing basis of the US NRC-certified ESBWR and an existing, licensed fuel design.

Ken Hartwick, the CEO of OPG, added: “We know nuclear is a key proven zero-emissions baseload energy source that will help us achieve net-zero as a company by 2040, and act as a catalyst for efficient economy-wide decarbonization by 2050.

“By moving forward, with our industry-leading technology partner GE Hitachi, on deployment of innovative technology for an SMR at Darlington, OPG is paving the way on the development and deployment of the next generation of nuclear power in Canada and beyond.”

GE’s support for the Canadian nuclear industry dates to the early 1950s, when the company helped build the first Canadian nuclear power plant, the Nuclear Power Demonstration (NPD) reactor that became the basis for the entire CANDU fleet.