NRC selects Dorman to head Operations staff

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has named a career employee to its highest staff position.

Daniel H. Dorman was selected as the NRC’s next Executive Director for Operations effective next Sunday. He succeeds Margaret Doane, who is leaving to take another opportunity globally.

Dorman currently services as the NRC’s Deputy Executive Director for Reactor and Preparedness Programs. He previously served in numerous other leadership roles on NRC staff.

“Dan has admirably served the NRC for more than 30 years in key leadership positions. He is someone who keenly understands the needs of our agency and our people,” said NRC Chairman Christopher T. Hanson. “Dan is a problem solver, a champion for agency modernization and innovation, and has proven through results his ability to rally our staff for a common purpose. He has earned the respect of our workforce, the NRC leadership and the agency’s diverse stakeholders.”

Dorman joined the NRC in 1991 as a project engineer in the Office of Nuclear Reactor Regulation. In 1999, he was selected as Chief, Quality Assurance and Safety Assessment Section, Division of Inspection Program Management, NRR.

Dorman served as a submarine officer in the U.S. Navy’s nuclear power program with a sub-specialty in joint intelligence operations. He received a bachelor’s degree in naval architecture and marine engineering from the Webb Institute of Naval Architecture. He received the NRC’s Meritorious Service Award in 1998 and the Presidential Rank Meritorious Executive Award in 2008.

The NRC regulates all of the nuclear power plants in the U.S., as well as nuclear materials, security and radioactive waste.

Nuclear energy supplies 20 percent of the electricity generated in the U.S. and more than half of the nation’s carbon-free power.