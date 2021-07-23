Bilfinger wins contract for inspection services at UK’s Hinkley Point C nuclear build

Power Engineering International

EDF Energy has commissioned Bilfinger to carry out inspection services for the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant, currently under construction in Somerset, UK.

Over the course of the next five years, Bilfinger will apply various nondestructive testing methods to monitor the integrity of safety-critical systems at the power plant.

“Our work on Hinkley Point C is one of our most important projects. We are proud to once again expand our scope of services with this inspection contract,” says Christina Johansson, Bilfinger’s Interim CEO and CFO. “This integrated service offering and our expertise in the technologically demanding field of nuclear power open up significant growth opportunities for us.”

Bilfinger focuses on non-destructive testing (NDT) and advanced non-destructive testing (ANDT) methods for the inspection services at Hinkley Point C.

The €20 million ($24 million) contract will be getting underway immediately and will create more than 80 new jobs at Bilfinger Salamis UK sites in Somerset, Bristol and Humberside.

Bilfinger was selected by EDF as a strategic supplier (Tier 1) for the Hinkley Point C project and was initially awarded contracts from 2018 for preparatory and design work as well as waste treatment.

Hinkley Point C is the first new nuclear power plant to be built in the UK in over 25 years. It is expected to provide roughly 6 million households with low-carbon electricity.