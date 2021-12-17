JV signs contract for upgrades at Bruce Nuclear Unit 3

Aecon Group Inc., SNC-Lavalin Group, and United Engineers & Constructors Inc. were awarded a fuel channel and feeder replacement contract for Unit 3 at Bruce Nuclear Generating Station in Ontario, Canada.

The contract is worth more than $310 million U.S. dollars. Aecon holds a 55% share in the project, SNC-Lavalin has a 30% share and United Engineers & Constructors holds 15%.

The work at the nuclear power plant involves modernizing reactor-related components – 480 fuel channels and calandria tubes, 960 end fittings and 980 feeder pipes. The partners will also be responsible for operations, robotics and employee management and training.

Planning is expected to start in conjunction with a scheduled outage at the nuclear station in early 2022, with a project completion target of 2026.

The joint venture partners collectively make up the Shoreline Power Group, which was awarded a contract to refurbish the nuclear power plant’s Unit 6 in 2018. That job is expected complete by the end of 2022.

RELATED: SNC-Lavalin’s Candu Energy gains service extension at 6.4-GW Bruce nuclear plant in Canada

Shoreline is already a preferred parts supplier of Bruce Power and could get similar refurbishing contracts in the future.

“We are making this significant contract award with the confidence that the members of the Shoreline Power Group have demonstrated the experience and commitment to safety, quality and innovation to successfully deliver this key part of our Life Extension program,” said Mike Rencheck, Bruce Power’s President and CEO.

Bruce Power is refurbishing its nuclear fleet so the plant can safely operate through 2064. The Canadian company’s life-extension program involves the gradual replacement of older systems in the plant’s eight reactors during scheduled maintenance outages.

(Source: Bruce Power)

More on Bruce Power’s nuclear life-extension program here.