Golden year: Minnesota Monticello nuclear plant turns 50

The Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant turned 50 this week, celebrated by its Xcel Energy owners for its longevity and producing more than 200 million MWh of carbon-free electricity.

Monticello, one of Xcel’s two Minnesota nuclear plants, was brought online June 30, 1971. The 647-MW single reactor unit has raised its capacity factor to near 90 percent in later years and preceded its most recent maintenance and refueling outage with a record run of 704 days in successive operation.

“Nuclear energy is key to our company’s emission reduction plans, and this half-century milestone shows why we value our nuclear professionals so greatly,” said Chris Clark, president, Xcel Energy-Minnesota. “Every day for 50 years, our workers have shown up and completed their jobs safely, with the utmost professionalism. All of Xcel Energy thanks them for their work and celebrates this milestone with them.”

Some 600 employees work at the Monticello Plant. It is licensed to run at least into 2030.

“It’s easy to say a lot has changed in the world since the plant was built 50 years ago,” said Tom Conboy, site vice president, Xcel Energy, Monticello Nuclear Plant. “What has stayed the same is the pride everyone here takes in their work and the care they take to ensure the plant remains safe and reliable for our employees, our customers and our communities. Thanks to these workers, the facility operates better than ever.”

The Monticello plant resides alongside the Mississippi River and uses that body of water as a cooling source. The unit is powered by a type 3 boiling water reactor from General Electric.

Xcel Energy recently announced a revised Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) to reduce carbon emissions levels 85 percent (compared to 2005) by the end of the decade. The utility plans to maintain its nuclear fleet in aiming for that goal and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The revised IRP still needs state regulatory approval.