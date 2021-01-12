GE delivers turbine equipment for Turkey’s first-ever nuclear power plant

By Rod Walton, Content Director, Power Engineering, POWERGEN International and POWERGEN+

Turkey’s first-ever nuclear power plant project received its initial steam turbine module as construction progresses.

Crews are working on units at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (see rendering at top), expected to be commissioned by 2023. GE Steam Power recently delivered the first Arabelle steam turbine module, part of the contract calling for four turbine islands.

The islands will include Arabelle steam turbines, Gigatop 4 poles generators and vacuum pumps for the turbine hall.

Akkuyu will generate 4.8 GW of carbon-free electricity at capacity once completed and commissioned. Russia-based Rosatom and subsidiary Atomenergomash is heading up the work at the site. Construction began in March 2018.

“For the first time ever, the enterprises of Rosatom’s Mechanical Engineering Division involved in the Akkuyu project have started to produce turbine island equipment in accordance with European standards,” Andrey Nikipelov, CEO of Atomenergomash, said in a statement. “This is the outcome of successful strategic partnership between two heavy manufacturing giants – Atomenergomash of Rosatom and GE. As the project was progressing, we set up an effective coordination between our companies, and we will certainly capitalize on this invaluable experience when developing our expertise as the supplier of both, nuclear and conventional islands.”

The project on both levels—GE manufacturing and Akkuyu construction­—has progressed despite ongoing COVID-19 pandemic limitations.

“It’s a significant milestone for our partner, AAEM, our customer, Atomenergomash, and our project and manufacturing team, said Frederic Wiscart, Senior Executive of Projects at GE Steam Power. “This past year has been nothing if not challenging – and this first equipment delivery showcases the dedication of GE Steam Power team to continuously deliver on time and on quality for our nuclear customers around the world.”

GE Steam Power manufactured the equipment beginning June 2019 at its Belfort factory in France. The first equipment delivered by the company for this project, each Arabelle steam turbine will include three modules: the high pressure/intermediate pressure (HIP) module, and two low pressures modules.

Altogether, each Arabelle turbine unit will be 60 meters long including generator and deliver 1.2GW each.

The HIP is unique to GE’s Arabelle technology and allows for more output from any reactor type. In addition, the Arabelle boasts a reliability rate of 99.96% over 400,000 operating hours, according to GE.

