France’s EDF offers to build six nuclear reactors in Poland

French energy company EDF has submitted an offer to the Polish government to supply between four and six European Pressurized Reactors (EPR).

This preliminary offer covers a total installed capacity of 6.6 to 9.9GWe across two to three sites and includes all programme parameters such as plant configuration, cost estimate and schedule.

The offer aims to establish a Polish-French strategic partnership framework in support of Poland’s energy transition plan. Furthermore, it offers support for meeting the objectives of the Polish Nuclear Power Programme (PPEJ) adopted by the Polish government in October 2020.

Have you read?

PEI Connect: Time to put nuclear back in Europe’s energy toolbox?

Subscribe to PE’s free and weekly newsletter

EDF suggests that this EPR-based nuclear program would provide electricity for at least 60 years and satisfy up to 40 % of the Polish current electricity demand.

It would also contribute to achieving net-zero goals by avoiding up to 55 million tons of CO2 emissions per year.

As part of the development, EDF plans to involve local businesses on a significant scale and support localisation. It is estimated that approximately 25,000 local jobs per twin of EPR could be created during the construction phase.

Finally, the program would benefit from significant synergies with other EPR projects across Europe further promoting a spirit of European partnership, according to EDF.Sign up for our newsletter and stay informed