Feds seeking comment on certifying NuScale SMR design for U.S. next-gen nuclear

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is seeking comments on a propose rule that would certify NuScale Power’s small modular reactor design for use in U.S. projects.

The NRC already has given approval to the NuScale design, which focuses on smaller footprint and standardized design elements for nuclear reactors in the 600 MW range. The NuScale SMR would utilize “passive” processes such as convection and gravity in the operating systems and safety features, according to the report.

“The SMR’s 12 modules, each producing 50 megawatts, are all submerged in a safety-related pool built below ground level,” the NRC report reads.

Certification of the NuScale SMR would be a significant step toward construction and installation of next-gen nuclear power plants nationwide. Nuclear power plants produce carbon-free electricity, but traditional projects require billions of dollars in costs and sometimes a decade or more to build and commission.

“If an applicant for a nuclear power plant license references a certified design, the applicant need not submit safety information for the design,” the NRC release reads. “Instead, the license application and the NRC’s safety review would address the remaining safety issues for the proposed nuclear power plant.”

The NRC has certified six other designs: the Advanced Boiling Water Reactor, System 80+, AP600, AP1000, the Economic Simplified Boiling Water Reactor and the APR1400.

Nuclear reactors currently generate about 20 percent of the U.S. electricity mix and more than half of its emissions-free power. The only new nuclear project currently under construction is Southern Co. and Georgia Power’s Vogtle Units 3 and 4 expansion, which so far is costing about $27 billion and due to commissioned over the next two years.

