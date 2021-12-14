Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tours Exelon Nuclear Plant, promotes sweeping climate legislation

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm toured Exelon’s Braidwood Generating Station in Illinois to highlight the benefits of investing in clean energy. The visit comes as lawmakers are considering sweeping climate legislation as part of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan.

“The hardworking men and women at our nation’s nuclear power plants are on the front lines in the fight against the climate crisis, keeping the lights on without any carbon or air pollution and supporting our economy with 24/7 electricity,” Secretary Granholm said after touring the plant.

Braidwood’s two pressurized water reactors produce 2,389 megawatts of carbon-free energy. Braidwood’s Unit 1 is licensed through July 29, 2046, and Unit 2 is licensed through Oct. 17, 2047.

The plant was among four Illinois nuclear stations that faced premature retirement as a result of market rules that put carbon-free nuclear energy at a disadvantage to fossil fuel generators. That changed when state lawmakers passed the Illinois Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, preserving the state’s nuclear fleet and investing in new clean energy development.

“Illinois made the right decision to increase its investment in new clean energy and preserve the state’s existing zero-carbon nuclear plants, which provide more than 90 percent of the state’s clean energy and support tens of thousands of jobs,” said Kathleen Barrón, Executive Vice-President of Exelon. “But to meet our national climate goals, we agree with Secretary Granholm that federal leadership is essential to meeting the greatest challenge of our generation.”