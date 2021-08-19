Bruce Power nuclear plant contracts for four BWXT heat exchangers by 2025

Nuclear power plant equipment firm BWX Technologies will supply four moderator heat exchangers for a generating station in Ontario, Canada.

BWXT’s Canadian subsidiary will deliver on the $40 million (CA, $31M U.S.) contract with Bruce Power. The company will engineer and fabricate the specialized components for the moderator heat exchangers, which remove heat from the moderator system on CANDU nuclear reactors.

The Bruce Nuclear Generating Station is an eight-unit pressurized heavy water reactor plant along the eastern shore of Lake Huron (pictured). The Bruce station’s eight units all came online from the late 1970s to late ‘80s and in total can generate more than 6,000 MW of carbon-free electricity.

BWXT Canada has started engineering work and fabrication is expected to begin later this year at its Cambridge, Ontario facility. The first two moderator heat exchangers are scheduled to be delivered in 2024 and the remaining two units in the following year.

“These components are designed for reliable, long-term operation to help Bruce Power continue to provide Ontario with non-emitting, stable and cost-effective electricity for many years to come,” said John MacQuarrie, president of BWXT’s Nuclear Power Group. “This contract, along with several others we have with Bruce Power, is sustaining a very significant number of highly skilled jobs for our Cambridge operations.”

BWXT was spun off from Babcock & Wilcox six years ago to focus on nuclear power components and generation fuel.