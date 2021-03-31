Uniper replaces CEO & CFO in leadership shift

German-based power generator Uniper has remade the top of its executive branch over the past three days.

The company named Klaus-Dieter Maubach as its CEO to replace Andreas Schierenbeck, who stepped down effective immediately. Maubach was Uniper’s Supervisory Board chair and a board director with parent company Fortum Group.

Some news reports have indicated that Fortum forced the removal of Schierenbeck and Chief Financial Officer Sascha Bibert, who resigned on Monday. Tiina Tuomela is the CFO successor to Bibert.

The new CEO brings decades of experience in the German and European energy industries. Having served as Uniper’s Supervisory Board Chair and a Board member of Uniper’s parent company Fortum Group, he is familiar with both organizations. He has worked for many years as an independent consultant and investor specifically in the field of energy supply and energy transition.

Uniper’s new CFO Tuomela has extensive experience from various senior finance and business leadership roles in energy. Since 2016 she has headed Fortum’s Generation division and has served on the Fortum Executive Management team since 2014. Since 2020, she has served on the Uniper Supervisory Board from which she will step down.

Klaus-Dieter Maubach. Credit: Uniper

Klaus-Dieter Maubach said: “I am honored to be entrusted with this role and look forward to working closely with my Management Board colleagues and all employees on accelerating the execution of the existing joint strategy and closer cooperation with Fortum. Uniper is a company with great potential, highly talented people, and opportunities to actively shape the European energy transition and become a clean energy champion as part of Fortum Group.”

Tiina Tuomela. Credit: Uniper

Tiina Tuomela said: “I am really excited about my new role as Uniper’s CFO. A key focus for me will be to work with my team to support our business so we can continue the strong financial performance of Uniper. I look forward to exploring a more integrated way of working with our colleagues within the Fortum Group. My goal is to find the best practices from both organisations and build on those to develop world-class finance, risk management and IT functions together with my teams.”

Schierenbeck, who took over as CEO in June 2019, thanked the employees of Uniper and his colleagues on the Management Board for their dedication, trust and cooperation.

“We have achieved a great deal together. Uniper is now well prepared for future challenges of the energy transition,” he said.

Bibert concurred.

“Uniper’s financial performance over the past years has exceeded our and the market’s expectations, the Uniper stock trades at an all-time high, and the balance sheet offers flexibility to execute our strategy. I would like to express my deepest gratitude for having had the chance to serve this great company and being part of an outstanding team. Furthermore, I would like to thank all external partners for the continuous support of Uniper.”

The new CEO underlined that the existing contracts between Uniper as employer and its employees would remain unaffected by the management changes.

Finnish utility Fortum acquired the majority stake in Uniper last year. The company owns power generating assets, mainly fossil fueled but also nuclear and a small renewable portfolio, globally. Its plants total some 34 GW in generation capacity in Europe.