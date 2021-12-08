UK Decarbonization project seeks permit

A decarbonization project in the UK is now entering the permitting process, according to consulting firm AECOM.

The Humber Zero project would integrate technology to capture and safely store carbon at the Phillips 66 Humber Refinery and VPI Immingham combined heat and power plant.

The project would help the UK meet its ambitious net-zero goals.

By 2030, the project is expected to capture up to eight million tons of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) annually, according to AECOM. It would then be transported through a pipeline to permanent storage sites under the North Sea.

“The Humber Zero project reflects the importance of advancing key sustainability initiatives that create a positive impact on the communities where we operate, which is a key component of our Sustainable Legacies strategy,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “By integrating world-class carbon capture and storage technology, we are demonstrating how we can help take important steps towards reaching net zero emissions and creating positive social value.”

AECOM will plans to oversee the Humber Zero project through the permitting phase, The consultant will include a detailed review of the impact the decarbonization project may have on the local environment and community.

“Humber Zero will secure critical industry in the Humber region, which is home to more than 25 percent of the UK’s refining capacity,” said Jonathan Briggs, VPI Project Director for Humber Zero. “Decarbonizing industry will ensure its competitiveness and help secure tens of thousands of jobs in the region and beyond.”