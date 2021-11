U.S. rejects antidumping tariff petition from domestic solar manufacturers

The Solar Energy Industries Association claimed the AD/CVD petition would result in a loss of 46,000 solar jobs over the next two years. Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the industry lobbying group, cheered Commerce's decision.

"The petitions have already had a chilling effect on the industry’s supply chain, and if imposed, we would have seen massive project cancellations and job losses within days," she said in a statement. “Today’s decision provides a rush of certainty for companies to keep their investments moving, hire more workers and deploy more clean energy. This is a critical time for climate progress, and we cannot afford to go backwards at a time when we need to be deploying more clean energy than ever."

Solar developers had said that the proposed AD/CVD tariff, on top of the U.S. government's enforcement of the Withhold Release Order on metallurgical-grade silicon from companies with facilities in China's Xinjiang region, and the possible extension of the Section 201 tariffs on imported solar modules, threatened the Biden administration's ambitious solar goals. A blueprint released by the Dept. of Energy in September called for 45% of the country's electricity supply to come from solar by 2050.