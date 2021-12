U.S. records red-hot quarter for utility-scale solar, battery storage

Nextera Energy has the single-largest pipeline of utility-scale solar projects in the U.S., 10.9 GW, followed by Invenergy, EDF Group, Apex Clean Energy, and SunChase Power.

Nextera has 1.4 GW of utility-scale solar projects under construction, while 8.4 GW of capacity is in early development.