Thompson retiring as CEO of Louisville-based LGE/KU

Longtime Louisville Gas & Electric/Kentucky Utilities leader Paul W. Thompson is stepping down as the Louisville, KY-based utility’s CEO by the start of the coming new year.

Thompson is retiring effective Jan. 1, 2022. In the meantime, he will relinquish his president role and become executive vice president to help pave the way for the transition.

John Crockett III will succeed Thompson as president in October. He has worked as the PPL-owned utility’s general counsel, chief compliance officer and corporate secretary.

“On behalf of PPL’s Board of Directors and management team, I’d like to thank Paul for his dedication to the Louisville community and his three decades of service to Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities,” said Gregory N. Dudkin, executive vice president and chief operating officer of PPL Corporation.

“Under Paul’s leadership, LG&E and KU have continued to deliver award-winning customer satisfaction and highly reliable electric and gas service for families and businesses in Kentucky and Virginia,” said Dudkin. “We wish him the best in his retirement, and we are pleased to have someone of John’s caliber ready to lead LG&E and KU as we continue to strengthen grid resilience, maintain exceptional generation availability, upgrade our natural gas system and deliver safe, reliable and affordable energy to our customers.”

Thompson, who joined LG&E in 1991 after working eleven years in the oil and gas industry, became president and CEO of LG&E and KU Energy in March 2018. Prior to that, he served as president and chief operating officer after holding a number of leadership roles throughout his career.

Crockett, who will report directly to Dudkin, joined PPL in January 2018 after nine years as chairman of Frost Brown Todd, a regional law firm with offices in eight states in mid-America. Since 2018, he has been responsible for LG&E’s and KU’s legal and compliance functions. He also oversees the companies’ government and external affairs activities.

LG&E and KU deliver electricity and natural gas to more than 1.3 million customers. LG&E provides electricity and natural gas in Louisville, Kentucky, and the 16 surrounding counties. KU provides electricity to customers in 77 counties in Kentucky, as well as five counties in Virginia.