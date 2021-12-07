POWER Engineers names Holger Peller Chief Operating Officer

Holger Peller will become Chief Operating Officer of Power Engineers, Inc (POWER).

Peller will oversee the operations of POWER’s seven production divisions and business units, the company announced. One of his main focuses will be helping company clients find opportunities for decarbonization and grid expansion.

“Our clients don’t just want services, they want solutions,” said Peller. “By bringing our production teams closer together, we can better support our clients as they work to transform the industry.”

Peller has been with POWER since 1992, when he joined the consulting firm as a substations engineer. He has since served as a project engineer, regional manager, business unit director, corporate operations manager, and senior project manager.