POWER Engineers names Haynes to succeed Moffett as CEO

Energy project firm POWER Engineers has promoted one of its longtime employees to lead the company.

The POWER Engineers Inc. board of directors appointed Jim Haynes as president and CEO. He takes over for Brett Moffett, who guided the firm over the past five years.

Haynes joined the company in 2003 and most recently work as executive vice president and chief administrative officer. He previously was division manager for POWER’s Facilities Division.

“Jim leads by example and has demonstrated his thoughtful, strategic leadership style over his 18 years at POWER,” said Ron Carrington, POWER’s Board Chair. “He is constantly encouraging his team to work smarter and better together. We look forward to seeing him apply this mindset and his passion for excellence to the entire company.”

Haynes joined POWER Engineers’ Industrial division in 2003 as a project manager, eventually moving to business development manager, business unit director and division manager. He was instrumental in building POWER’s food and beverage engineering services team, one of the largest in the U.S.

In June 2015, Haynes was asked to lead POWER’s Operations division (Finance, Human Resources, Information Technology, Legal, Corporate Governance, Marketing/Communications) as CAO. Haynes also serves as chair of the POWER Foundation, the company’s non-profit arm. Haynes championed the foundation’s largest initiative to date, which awarded grants to more than 40 low-income schools struggling with distance learning during the pandemic.

Haynes earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota’s Management Institute. He has also completed executive education at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, earning the designation of Executive Scholar.

POWER Engineers has provided engineering, environmental and consulting services on many power plant projects, including the Caithness Energy Moxie Freedom combined cycle gas-fired plant in Pennsylvania (pictured above).