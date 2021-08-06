Ørsted completes 367-MW wind farm project in Texas

Danish wind energy giant Ørsted announced the completion of its largest onshore wind project to date – the Western Trail Wind Farm, a 130-turbine, 367MW project in North Texas.

The company also secured long-term power purchase agreements with PepsiCo, Hormel Foods, and Nucor for much of the power generated from the project.

“Western Trail Wind is a well-sited greenfield development project that will provide low-cost, reliable power to the Texas grid,” said Philip Moore, senior vice president of Ørsted Onshore. “I’m very proud of our team working on this project as we continue to scale the business and play a leading role in the US energy transition.

The Western Trail Wind Farm is located on property owned by American billionaire Stan Kroenke in Vernon, Texas.

Ørsted said PepsiCo and Hormel Foods will also purchase power from the forthcoming Haystack Wind project due online in Nebraska later this year.

Originally published by John Engel on renewableenergyworld.com