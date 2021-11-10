NYPA launches hydrogen gas blending demonstration project

The New York Power Authority is exploring the ability of transitioning a natural gas-fired turbine to run on green hydrogen with a demonstration project at Brentwood Power Station.

CRDX is providing its hydrogen gas blending system for the first-of-its-kind demonstration project, which will analyze the effects of different concentrations of hydrogen blended with natural gas at regular intervals to assess the blend's effect o reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"We have the ability to leverage decades of experience in designing and manufacturing conditioning, gas blending, and monitoring equipment for the power gen industry to help our customers meet the requirements for blending green hydrogen and other transitional fuels," CRDX president Morgan Connor said.

Peer-reviewed results from the demonstration project will be shared with the industry and the public after its conclusion. The project is expected to last 6-8 weeks.

Partner roles include:

NYPA will lead the project

EPRI will assist with the project design and technical evaluation

GE will supply a hydrogen/natural gas blending system and support the project’s planning and execution

Sargent & Lundy will provide overall engineering and safety reviews

Airgas is the supplier of renewable hydrogen and

Fresh Meadow Power will provide piping system design, material procurement and installation services for the project.

In addition, the state will join the Center for Hydrogen Safety and the HyBlend Collaborative Research Partnership.

Last July, then-New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that New York plans to explore the potential role of green hydrogen as part of the state’s comprehensive decarbonization strategy.

To support this effort to study green hydrogen and its possible applications, the state is collaborating with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), joining two hydrogen-focused organizations to inform state decision-making and making $12.5 million in funding available for long duration energy storage technologies and demonstration projects that may include green hydrogen.

“New York is leading the way forward on protecting the environment and combating climate change,” Governor Cuomo said in a press release. “Part of our ongoing efforts is setting an example for other states and nations to follow. As we transition to a clean energy economy, we are exploring every resource available as a potential tool to address climate change and documenting what we find to share as part of broader national and global conversations so we can build a brighter, greener future for all.”

Green hydrogen, hydrogen produced using renewable energy, including wind, solar, and hydroelectricity, has the potential to decarbonize challenging sectors of the economy. As part of the state’s efforts to assess green hydrogen’s potential role in economy-wide decarbonization efforts, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) is leading a comprehensive stakeholder engagement effort to gain and share knowledge and understanding of the support this resource could provide for meeting the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goals across multiple sectors.

The stakeholder engagement began in December 2020 at a “Deep Decarbonization Workshop” co-hosted by NYSERDA and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

A more comprehensive and ongoing approach will begin with an additional workshop and listening session being planned for this fall. The session will be used to help NYSERDA understand how to expand stakeholder engagement to ensure that additional assessment of the pathways, opportunities, and challenges of generating and utilizing green hydrogen across all sectors includes consideration of all stakeholder perspectives, including environmental justice organizations and communities.