NRC hits Holtec with fine for security violations at former Oyster Creek nuclear site

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has proposed a $150,000 fine for Holtec Decommissioning International (HDI) for apparent security-related violations at the Oyster Creek nuclear power plant.

Because of the sensitive nature of these violations, the NRC said it will not publicly provide specifics. It said it determined the overall security program at the non-operational plant remains effective, and that Holtec has “taken steps” to address the concerns and overall security performance at the site.

The AP said that Holtec issued a statement saying that “protecting the security and safety of the public is the number one priority of Holtec International at all our facilities. We have taken steps to address the concerns and overall security performance at Oyster Creek and shared those learnings with our fleet to prevent a reoccurrence.”

The 650 MW New Jersey plant permanently ceased operations in September 2018 and is in the process of being decommissioned. The NRC license for the plant was transferred in 2019 to Holtec, which now owns the facility and is carrying out its decommissioning. Plans call for an eight-year decommissioning process.

NRC staff notified Holtec about the apparent violations on July 28, 2021. The violations were identified during a discretionary inspection conducted between May 17 and July 15, 2021. In response, Holtec requested and took part in a closed pre-decisional enforcement conference held on October 6, 2021. At the time, the company provided additional information to the NRC.

Holtec has 30 days to pay the fine, contest the notice of violation or request alternative dispute resolution with the NRC.

HDI is decommissioning Oyster Creek Generating Station, Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station and Indian Point Energy Center. The HDI web site said that Oyster Creek’s fuel has been removed from the reactor vessel and placed in the spent fuel pool to cool.