NextEra, Xcel & Dominion top electric utility list of Fortune’s Most Admired Companies

Florida-based NextEra Energy once again tops Fortune’s list of most admired companies in the electric utility industry.

NextEra, which is the parent of Florida Power & Light as well as renewables developer NextEra Energy Resources, headed up a Fortune elite eight. The company finished ahead of Exel Energy, Dominion, Southern Co., American Electric Power, Sempra Energy, Duke and Exelon, in that order.

“We are extremely honored to receive once again Fortune’s prestigious recognition as a leader within our industry,” said Jim Robo, NextEra Energy chairman and chief executive officer. “Every day, our diverse team empowered by an inclusive culture embraces the opportunity to challenge old ways of doing things and generate innovative solutions to our energy challenges.”

The same eight utility holding companies basically held spots in the 2019 Fortune list, as well. AEP was fourth last year, while Southern Co. moved to fourth from sixth the previous year.

NextEra is lauded for its move toward zero carbon generation and response to natural disasters. Florida Power & Light has been a multiple winner of PA Consulting’s Reliability One top award, as well.

Fortune’s Top 10 list of Most Admired Companies was heavy in the technology sector but also included entertainment, retail and finance. Apple was the No. 1 pick, followed by Amazon, Microsoft, Walt Disney, Starbucks, Berkshire Hathaway, Alphabet (parent of Google), JPMorgan Chase, Netflix and Costco Wholesale.

Fortune’s survey partners Korn Ferry asked executives, directors and analysts to rate companies in their own industry on criteria such as investment value, quality of management, social responsibility and ability to attract talent. Only companies which ranked in the top half of their industry were listed, according to Fortune.

