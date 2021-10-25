Lauber named incoming CEO at Wisconsin utility group

Wisconsin-based utility holding company WEC Energy Group’s leadership will change early next year.

Lauber

CEO Kevin Fletcher will step down from the position effective Feb. 1, 2022, and serve as a senior adviser until his retirement in June. Fletcher will be succeeded by current Chief Operating Officer Scott Lauber.

Onetime CEO and now Executive Chairman Gale Klappa will continue in that role until May 2024. Incoming CEO Lauber will report to Klappa.

“On behalf of the board, I want to thank Kevin for guiding the operations of the company and extending our track record of world-class performance,” said Klappa. “Over the past several years, Kevin and I have worked hand in hand to build and strengthen our leadership team. The depth and commitment of our officer group is a testament to that effort.”

Lauber has spent the past six years with the WEC Energy Group since it was formed in 2015. He was named COO in 2020.

Fletcher

Fletcher worked at Southern Co. for 34 years before joining WEC company We Energies. He was named CEO of WEC in February 2019.

WEC Energy Group is comprised of We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a growing fleet of renewable generation facilities in the Midwest.