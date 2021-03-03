Jacobs acquiring 65% stake in PA Consulting for $1.8B

Energy project engineering firm Jacobs has acquired a controlling stake in PA Consulting, a deal which will guide Jacobs in navigating the energy transition to decarbonization.

Dallas-based Jacobs has taken a 65-percent stake in PA Consulting, which puts the consulting firm’s enterprise value at about $2.5 billion. The remaining 35 percent is held by PA employees.

“This strategic partnership accelerates our strategy to become a leader in bringing greater innovation and creativity to respond to current-day challenges such as climate change, cyber, urbanization and the ongoing healthcare crisis,” said Jacobs Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou. “PA has delivered strong growth over the last five years and together our organizations will set a new industry benchmark in differentiated solutions that deliver superior end-to-end value for Jacobs and PA clients, employees and investors.”

Jacobs provides services on technical, engineering and construction phases in infrastructure projects worldwide.The PA Consulting deal follows other acquisitions in recent years, including Wood Nuclear in March 2020.

PA Consulting was founded in 1943 and offers technical consulting and advisory services. The company also guides an annual ReliabilityOne awards event honoring utilities with high ratings for keeping electric service reliable and responsive to outage challenges.