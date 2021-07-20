HYDRO+ Series: Equipment and Technology: Bearing Spotlight

DATE: Tuesday July 27, 2021 | 10 AM CDT

DURATION: 1 Hour.

CEU:Certificate of Attendance will be offered.

Bearings are an important mechanical component in the process of using water to generate electricity.

During this truly interactive session, attendees should come prepared with questions to tap the knowledge of our expert hosts to help solve any issues around bearings at hydro plants. The session format will be a fully open networking Q&A event, providing an opportunity for anyone in the hydropower industry to get help with bearings problems, find answers to their questions or simply seek advice and experiences.

The content will focus on helping people in hydroelectric plants do their jobs better and educating the industry on this important topic, so join us (with your camera on, if comfortable) and be prepared for an interactive bearing spotlight experience.

Moderator:

Eddie Duncan, Director Regulated Renewables Regional Services, Duke Energy

Speakers:

Mike Dupuis, President, Hydro Tech Inc.

Ryan Edmonds, Business Development Manager, Thordon Bearings

Bob Shortridge, President, Lignum Vitae North America