Honeywell names Kumar as new president of Process Solutions unit

A veteran of General Electric, General Motors and ITT will become president at Honeywell Process Solutions, the technologies company announced.

Ujjwal Kumar will take the role immediately, according to Houston-based Honeywell. He will report directly to Rajeev Gautam, CEO of Honeywell’s Performance Materials and Technologies segment.

Kumar

Kumar previously served as vice president and general manager of Honeywell’s Projects and Automation Solutions business, and as vice president and general manager of Honeywell’s Process Measurement and Control business from 2017-2020. He joined Honeywell in 2016 as vice president of Global Sales for Honeywell Process Solutions.

Kumar held leadership roles at General Electric, General Motors and ITT Corporation, and has extensive experience in diverse industries including oil and gas, power generation, life sciences, chemicals, metals and mining, aviation, automotive, and food and beverage.

Kumar succeeds John Rudolph, who has taken a leadership role within Honeywell’s Safety and Productivity Solutions segment.

Honeywell is a full-scope provider of control systems, safety systems, field solutions, advanced applications, project engineering, E&I construction, project management, and installation, startup and commissioning services.