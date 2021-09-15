Highview Power CEO Cavada appointed to lead Mitsubishi Power EMEA business

A longtime leader leader in the energy storage and on-site power sectors has been hired to head up Mitsubishi Power’s business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Mitsubishi Power has appointed Javier Cavada as its president and CEO for those regions, effective Jan. 3, 2022. Cavada has spent the past three years as president and CEO of cryogenic energy storage firm Highview Power, based in London.

Prior to Highview Power, Cavada spent 17 years with Wärtsilä Corp., including several years as president of the energy division and member of the executive board. He also worked at Robert Bosch and has served on executive boards at other companies.

“Appointing Javier to President and CEO of the EMEA region is another step in delivering on our mission to create a future that works for people and the planet by developing innovative power generation technology and solutions to enable energy decarbonization and deliver reliable power everywhere,” said Paul Browning, who is chairman of the board for the company’s Europe, Middle East and Africa business, as well as CEO of Mitsubishi Power Americas. “(Cavada) is a dynamic leader who will continue to expand our presence in EMEA.”

Mitsubishi Power has more than 1,000 employees in its EMEA business. The company is global manufacturing and supplier of gas-fired turbines and is working toward decarbonization both on the hydrogen and energy storage fronts.