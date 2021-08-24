Guidehouse Insights forecast: AI-driven DER integration could reach $481M annually by 2030

The artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities for enabling distributed energy resource integration is growing so fast it could double itself in seven years and reach close to half a billion dollars per year by the end of the decade.

A new report from research firm Guidehouse Insights analyzed the potential for AI-enabled DER integration and predicted 10 percent annual growth rates topping more than $480 million by 2030.

“The proliferation of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), or smart meters, the influx of data for more advanced planning and operation of the grid, and the increasing capacity of DER requiring advanced communication networks and two-way power flows are reshaping the way the distribution grid operates,” said Hannah Davis, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. “AI for DER integration can drive benefits for utilities through better load and generation forecasting tools, grid optimization and network planning tools, and power quality management.”

As the number of networked sensors and demand side devices, such as smart inverters and smart thermostats, has dramatically increased, so has the amount of data that utilities receive. With technology advancements and the rapid deployment of connected devices, utilities are uncovering more innovative ways to utilize their data, Guidehouse Insights noted in its report.

Evolving rulemaking at the state and federal levels can also drive the growth of DER integration. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s Rule 2222, passed about a year ago, paves the way for potential introduction of aggregated DERs into the wholesale energy markets.

